Dortmund hold off Monterrey to reach Club World Cup quarter-finals

ATLANTA, Georgia :Borussia Dortmund held off a stirring second-half fightback from Monterrey to complete the Club World Cup quarter-final line-up with a 2-1 win in a round-of-16 thriller at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Tuesday.

Clinical finishes from Serhou Guirassy in the 14th and 24th minutes put Dortmund on top at the break but German Berterame hit back for Monterrey in the 48th minute and the Mexican club pressed for an equaliser until the final whistle.

The Dortmund defence held firm, however, to set up a last-eight meeting with 15-times European champions Real Madrid in New Jersey on Saturday.

There will be no reunion for the Bellingham family, however, with a yellow card shown to Dortmund's Jobe in the 28th minute ruling him out of the clash with big brother Jude's Real.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It was difficult. They're a good team with experienced players," said Guinean Guirassy.

"I think we had a very good first half. Second half was a bit harder, but the mindset was tough and we won so we're all happy tonight."

The first 10 minutes of the clash were frenetic with plenty of full-blooded challenges and the first of a string of dangerous long-range shots from Monterrey's Nelson Deossa the best of the early efforts.

Dortmund strike duo Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi took over in the 14th minute with a neat exchange of touches on the edge of the box setting the former free to drill the ball inside the near post.

Monterrey left winger Jesus Corona hit the outside of the post with a cross-shot and another Deossa strike tested goalkeeper Gregor Kobel minutes later but Dortmund soon doubled the lead.

Julian Ryerson won possession with a physical challenge and his long-ball found Adeyemi racing towards goal, the 23-year-old holding up his run before laying the ball on a plate for Guirassy to slot it past goalkeeper Esteban Andrada.

Guirassy should have had a hat-trick before halftime but spurned gilt-edged chances provided by Bellingham and Pascal Gross passes.

Monterrey brought their fans back into the match with a storming start to the second half, however, and quickly cut the deficit in half.

Corona, a constant threat throughout the match, curled a cross to the far post where Erick Aguirre headed the ball back across goal and Berterame nodded it past Kobel.

Monterrey continued to pour forward looking for an equaliser, Corona having one chance saved by Kobel and blasting another over the bar before Berterame found the net from an offside position.

A couple of 70th minute substitutions helped Dortmund find a bit more composure and Guirassy had a couple of half-chances to grab his third goal before Monterrey got back on the attack.

Sergio Ramos, who was hoping for his own reunion with Real, moved forward to help his forwards and grazed the outside of the post with a header in the last few seconds of normal time but there was to be no fairytale finish for the Spain great.

"I think I could have score maybe three goals at least," Guirassy, who was named Player of the Match, added. "I expect a tough game (against Real) but we'll be prepared."