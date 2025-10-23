Dortmund hope European form spills over into Bundesliga

BERLIN :Borussia Dortmund will look to earn their first league win in three matches when they host Cologne on Saturday, hoping their strong Champions League form will provide the necessary confidence boost.

The Ruhr valley club lost to leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga's Klassiker last week in their first defeat across all competitions this season, to drop to fourth place, seven points behind the Bavarians. But they quickly bounced back, earning a 4-2 victory at FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

It was the third straight Champions League match where Dortmund scored four goals with their brand of quick, attacking football, and they have the second best attack in the competition. Their seven points in the competition put them firmly in the mix for a spot in the knockout stage.

Their Bundesliga run, however, has hit a couple of snags in recent weeks with a draw against second-placed RB Leipzig preceding their defeat in Munich. With four consecutive away matches coming up in the German Cup, the Champions League and the Bundesliga straight after Saturday's home game, Dortmund know they have their work cut out.

"The feeling is that we are very stable overall," said Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl. "But for that, you need results. We got that again in Copenhagen.

"That gives us confidence, and it also shows that in different constellations, even with many new players or substitutes, we have a lot of quality that will help us in the coming weeks."

Niko Kovac's team has earned points for their defensive stability and their attacking style and consistency has improved since the Croat took over midway last season.

"We want to play attacking football and aggressively go at the opponent, force them to make mistakes. It works in the Champions League," Kovac said. "In the Bundesliga, it is not that we are dissatisfied, but it could be a bit better.

"Obviously, I would like more clear scoring chances and goals. You have to have stability in the back to have the quality up front," Kovac said.

Fresh from their 4-0 demolition of Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, Bundesliga leaders Bayern travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday hoping it will be their 13th win from 13 matches across all competitions.

The Bavarians have 21 points, five ahead of RB Leipzig, who travel to Augsburg on Saturday.