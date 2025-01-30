Dortmund name Kovac as manager on contract to June 2026

:Borussia Dortmund appointed Croatian Niko Kovac as manager on Thursday after the Bundesliga club sacked Nuri Sahin last week.

Ex-player Sahin was let go after the club started 2025 with four straight losses in all competitions, with Mike Tullberg taking interim charge in their last two games.

The 53-year-old Kovac, who previously coached Dortmund's rivals Bayern Munich and led them to the league and cup double in 2018-19, has signed a contract until June 2026.

He will take charge of the team on Sunday, the day after their Bundesliga match in Heidenheim.

"We've held intensive talks with Niko Kovac over the past few days and have consciously taken the time to get to know each other and our expectations," Dortmund Managing Director of Sport Lars Ricken said in a statement.

"Niko's teams have always been characterised by energy, determination and a sense of the importance of team spirit. We want to feel and see all of this both on and off the pitch.

"We find ourselves in a challenging situation and are certain that in Niko we have found a coach who is capable of overcoming it."

Kovac has also managed Eintracht Frankfurt and Vfl Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga while the Berlin native had a stint with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

He will be joined by his brother and former Dortmund player Robert Kovac and Filip Tapalovic as assistant coaches.

Kovac will be tasked with improving Dortmund's league position after they fell to 11th, six points from the top four.

The club qualified for the Champions League playoffs on Wednesday after finishing 10th in the table in the new group phase. They will face either Sporting or Club Brugge in a two-legged playoff next month.

"The most important thing for all of us now is to have absolute determination, a big heart and the willingness to work hard to represent Borussia Dortmund in the best possible way in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and at the Club World Cup in the summer," Kovac said.

"We are taking on this challenge with determination and focus."