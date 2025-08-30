Dortmund sign Portuguese forward Silva from Wolves

Portuguese forward Fabio Silva has left Wolverhampton Wanderers to join Borussia Dortmund on a contract until June 2030, both clubs announced on Friday.

Media reports said the 23-year-old, who made his international debut last year, joined the Bundesliga side for an initial fee of 22.5 million euros ($26.34 million).

Silva joined Wolves in 2020 but spent much of the last three years on loan, playing for Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven, Rangers and Las Palmas. He scored 10 LaLiga goals for Las Palmas in 24 appearances last season.

"I know BVB as a passionate club with incredible fans. Now being part of it myself fills me with pride and great anticipation," Silva said in a statement shared by Dortmund.

"I want to settle in quickly, give my all and do my part to ensure that we are successful as a team."

Dortmund, who are in the Champions League this season, drew their first Bundesliga game at St Pauli last weekend. They will host Union Berlin on Sunday.

($1 = 0.8542 euros)