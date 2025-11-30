Dortmund survive late pressure to edge Leverkusen 2-1

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Nov 29 : Borussia Dortmund scored once in each half and survived a late Bayer Leverkusen comeback attempt to win 2-1 on Saturday and leapfrog the hosts into third place in the Bundesliga.

Argentina youth international Aaron Anselmino headed home a Daniel Svensson free kick after 41 minutes to put Dortmund, who crushed Villarreal 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, in front before Karim Adeyemi headed in Fabio Silva's cross in the 65th.

Leverkusen pulled a goal back through substitute Christian Kofane in the 83rd after Jonas Hofmann had rattled the crossbar with a powerful shot.

Dortmund had conceded late equalisers in their last two league matches but despite late Leverkusen pressure they held on this time to earn the three points.

The Ruhr valley club are third on 25 points, one point behind second-placed RB Leipzig and two ahead of Leverkusen in fourth. Champions Bayern Munich lead the title race on 34 following a 3-1 victory over St Pauli earlier on Saturday.