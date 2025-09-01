Dortmund's Guirassy nets twice in win over Union to extend scoring run

DORTMUND, Germany :Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy scored once in each half to help steer the hosts to a 3-0 victory over Union Berlin on Sunday and notch their first Bundesliga win of the season.

The 29-year-old, who scored 34 goals in the domestic league and Champions League in the previous campaign, has now netted in his seventh consecutive Bundesliga match, with only two players in Dortmund history having achieved a longer streak.

Coach Niko Kovac's team conceded two late goals in last week's season opener to draw 3-3 at St Pauli but there was not going to be a repeat of that with Dortmund fully in control throughout.

"We had some problems in the opening 20 minutes but the lads did it well. We improved after the first 20 minutes and the second half was much better," Kovac told a press conference.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"For a large part of the match we controlled it and scored some good goals. We are happy and satisfied with the win and can now go calmly into the international break." The Bundesliga resumes on September 12 following a break for international matches and World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Guinea international Guirassy missed two golden chances early in the first half, including a one-on-one with goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow. But it was third time lucky in the 44th when Yan Couto found the striker with a superb pass.

He then bagged his third goal in two league matches in the 58th after a one-two with Maximilian Beier and a smooth chip over the keeper before substitute Felix Nmecha sealed the win in the 81st to take Dortmund onto four points.