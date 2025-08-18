Dortmund's Ivory Coast forward Haller completes move to Utrecht

BERLIN :Borussia Dortmund's Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller has left after three years to join Dutch side Utrecht in a permanent deal, the German club said on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who had been on loan at Utrecht since the start of the year, ends a rollercoaster spell with Dortmund, having recovered from cancer to return to action.

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer shortly after joining the club from Ajax Amsterdam in July 2022. The striker underwent two surgeries and chemotherapy in the ensuing months before returning to play in early 2023.

He featured in a total of 33 Bundesliga matches, scoring nine goals.

“Sebastien has written a special story here. He battled his cancer with impressive strength," said Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl.

"Now he is returning to Utrecht – to a club that means a lot to him and for which he has regularly played in recent months. We wish Sebastien all the best for the future and, above all, good health."

Haller played for Utrecht early in his career from 2015-17.