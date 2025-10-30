Logo
Logo

Sport

Dowman, 15, becomes Arsenal's youngest ever starter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Dowman, 15, becomes Arsenal's youngest ever starter

Dowman, 15, becomes Arsenal's youngest ever starter
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2025 Arsenal's Max Dowman reacts REUTERS/Hannah Mckay EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Dowman, 15, becomes Arsenal's youngest ever starter
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2025 Arsenal's Max Dowman in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Dowman, 15, becomes Arsenal's youngest ever starter
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2025 Arsenal's Max Dowman with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after being substituted Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
30 Oct 2025 12:05PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2025 12:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal's Max Dowman impressed manager Mikel Arteta as he became the club's youngest starter at just 15 years and 302 days in Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion, earning the coach's praise for his impact in the game.

Dowman, who has been at the club since 2015, made his senior debut off the bench earlier this season, before breaking Jack Porter's record for being the youngest starter.

Goalkeeper Porter started in the League Cup last year when he was 16 years and 72 days old.

Right-winger Dowman made the most dribbles and won the most fouls and duels as Arsenal registered their eighth straight victory in all competitions.

"A tiny smile, that's what you get with him," Arteta told reporters, asked how Dowman reacted to being picked in the starting line-up.

"For him, everything is natural, for him, everything is OK. It's the way he plays and that's the secret, that he doesn't make a big fuss of it.

"He just does what he does best, which is to play football. To play football with a lot of courage and determination and today again, he has shown some incredible skill, some capacity to run past players at that level in the Premier League at 15. It's definitely something special."

Forward Andre Harriman-Annous, 17, also made his full debut as Arteta made 10 changes in the starting line-up from Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

"That feeling of giving the opportunity to somebody and fulfilling a dream is unique, and I'm very happy that things turned out to be very positive," Arteta added.

League leaders Arsenal visit Burnley on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement