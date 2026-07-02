DR Congo coach’s father dies before England match

Democratic Republic of Congo coach Sebastien Desabre learnt of his father’s death hours before the kick-off of his country’s World Cup Round of 32 tie against England, where his side came agonisingly close to an upset victory.

The news was announced at the end of his post-match press conference when the team’s media officer, Jerry Kalemo, said: "We announce that the coach has lost his father. Our sincere condolences."

Desabre, who turns 50 next month, responded with a quizzical look and then said "thank you", sparking erroneous reports that it was the first time he had heard the news.

But he had been told before the match in Atlanta, where the Congolese lost 2-1 after taking an early lead and being ahead for more than an hour before Harry Kane scored twice, an official told Reuters.

Desabre’s father had been ill for some time, the official said, but had no further details.