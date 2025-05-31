Draper dominates teenager Fonseca to reach French Open last 16

PARIS :Jack Draper's French Open campaign continued in style on Saturday as the Briton ended Brazilian poster boy Joao Fonseca's run with a ruthless 6-2 6-4 6-2 victory to reach the fourth round.

The British fifth seed, who made it to the semi-finals at last year's U.S. Open, was facing a potentially tricky test against the flashy Fonseca, who at 18 already has his army of fans and whose dazzling play has caught the eye at Roland Garros.

The left-handed Draper, however, was not impressed, letting his opponent shine at times but keeping things under control as dark clouds made way for the sun on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"I knew it was going to be a tight match, Joao caught the attention of everyone; today a bit of experience made the difference," said Draper.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I played good, the conditions were tough out here. The first set was really key, I used my forehand well, mentally it was a good performance today. Happy to be in the second week here and hopefully more to come."

In another test of his claycourt credentials, Draper, who made it to the final at the Madrid Masters, will take on mercurial Kazakh Alexander Bublik next.

Draper snatched Fonseca's serve in the third game of what promised to be a battle of heavy hitters.

Despite a poor first-serve percentage early on, Draper held on to win the opening set after stealing his opponent's serve a second time.

Fonseca whipped several beautiful forehand winners, but his game was marred by unforced errors while Draper stayed solid and precise, himself punishing the Brazilian with a few superb, Rafa Nadal-like forehands.

Reading Fonseca's serve with an eagle eye, Draper forced more and more errors from his overwhelmed opponent, ending it with an unreturnable serve on the first match point.

It proved a tough day for teenager Fonseca who only made his Grand Slam main draw debut at this year's Australian Open.

But Draper had some kind words for his opponent.

"How old is he, 18? Pretty impressive. I mean, I'm 23, so that's five years, and the amount I've changed in one year, so I think he just needs time," he said.

"I think it's only going to go up for him. I think it's going to be scary what he's going to be able to achieve."

Draper will have British company in the last 16 after Cameron Norrie beat compatriot Jacob Fearnley 6-3 7-6(1) 6-2.

It is the first time since 1963 that two British men have reached the fourth round at Roland Garros.

The 29-year-old Norrie has posted his best run in Paris and will likely face three-time champion Novak Djokovic.