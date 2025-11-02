Drizzle delays start of Women's World Cup final

NAVI MUMBAI, India :Drizzle delayed the start of the final of the Women's World Cup between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The pitch has been mostly under cover following intermittent drizzle since Saturday evening.

Groundstaff removed the covers ahead of the toss, only to roll them back on when the drizzle returned.

New world champions will be crowned after South Africa hammered England in the first semi-final, and India pulled off a record chase against defending champions Australia to book their spot in the final.