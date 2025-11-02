Logo
Sport

Drizzle delays start of Women's World Cup final
Drizzle delays start of Women's World Cup final
Cricket - ICC Women's World Cup - Final - India v South Africa - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, India - November 2, 2025 Ground staff on the pitch as rain delays the start of play REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
02 Nov 2025 06:13PM
NAVI MUMBAI, India :Drizzle delayed the start of the final of the Women's World Cup between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The pitch has been mostly under cover following intermittent drizzle since Saturday evening.

Groundstaff removed the covers ahead of the toss, only to roll them back on when the drizzle returned.

New world champions will be crowned after South Africa hammered England in the first semi-final, and India pulled off a record chase against defending champions Australia to book their spot in the final.

Source: Reuters
