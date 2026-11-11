Dropped Labuschagne confident of Australia test return

Nov 10 : Australia's Marnus Labuschagne said on Tuesday he remains confident about returning to the test side after selectors left him out of next month's four-test home series against New Zealand following a prolonged slump in form.

• The 32-year-old number three, once the world's top-ranked test batter, has gone 49 innings without a century and endured another poor tour of South Africa, scoring zero and four in the final test as Australia lost the match and series 2-1.

• "I've got no doubt I will be back there. When? Who knows," Labuschagne told reporters.

• "I think my path back into the Australia team will work itself out. I've done it before. It's something that I truly want."

• Labuschagne has averaged 23.66 and managed only two half-centuries in 10 tests since being dropped for the three-test series against West Indies in the Caribbean last year.