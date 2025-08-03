Dubai, Abu Dhabi to host T20 Asia Cup matches

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be the host cities for the men's Twenty20 Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan to meet in Dubai on September 14.

The tournament in the United Arab Emirates, scheduled to run from September 9 to 28, will feature eight teams — two more than the last edition — with 11 matches in Dubai and eight in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi will host the opener between Afghanistan and Hong Kong, while the final will be held in Dubai.

"Hosting it in the UAE allows us to bring the excitement to one of the most vibrant cricketing hubs in the world," ACC President Mohsin Naqvi said in a media release on Saturday.

"Dubai and Abu Dhabi are well equipped to deliver a seamless and world class experience for players, fans, and broadcasters alike."

Group A includes defending champions India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B.