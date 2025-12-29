Logo
Dubai to host FIFA Best Awards next year
29 Dec 2025 05:09PM
Dec 29 : ‌FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Monday that Dubai would host the global governing body's Best Awards ceremony next year.

The FIFA Best Awards honour the top ‌men's and women's players, ‌as well as coaches and teams, as voted for by fans, media representatives, captains and national team coaches.

"I can announce here a new partnership ‍we have closed together to honour the best players, coaches and teams, here in Dubai," Infantino said at the ​World Sports ‌Summit in the city on Monday.

"We have enjoyed the sport, and ​now we will enjoy even more the ⁠unity the sport ‌brings to the entire world."

The ​2025 edition in Doha saw French forward Ousmane Dembele named men's ‍player of the year and Spain ⁠midfielder Aitana Bonmati winning the women's ​award.

Source: Reuters
