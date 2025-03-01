Ducati's Marquez storms to pole at season-opening Thailand MotoGP

BURIRAM, Thailand : Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez logged his factory Ducati debut with pole position at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix, edging out his younger brother Alex Marquez of Gresini at the Buriram International Circuit on Saturday.

With reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin missing the season-opener through injury, Marquez and twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia headed into qualifying as favourites and lived up to expectations.

The 32-year-old Marquez took pole with a time of 1:28.782, beating Alex by 0.146 seconds, while Italian Bagnaia came third to complete the front row.

"Super happy to start this way! You always have the pressure, especially if it's the best team of the moment," Marquez said.

"But I felt super good all weekend. I was riding in a good way. Now will be the most important — the sprint and race. We'll try to have a good start and keep our level because we have a good pace, but you know, in the race anything can happen.

"So, take care about more of these details. At the same time, I'm supper happy to share the front row with my brother."

Australian Jack Miller of Prima Pramac Yamaha was fourth-fastest, ahead of Trackhouse's Japanese rider Ai Ogura and Franco Morbidelli, who was sixth.

Pedro Acosta, Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo rounded up the top 10.

The first sprint of the campaign will be held later on Saturday.