Duckett sparkles with century as England punish Zimbabwe

NOTTINGHAM, England :England opener Ben Duckett scored a rapid century on his home ground as he punished Zimbabwe's tame seam attack to help his side to 295 for one at tea on the opening day of the one-off four-day test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

Duckett smashed 140 from 134 balls before he was caught at cover by Ben Curran off the bowling of Wessly Madhevere, having put on an opening stand of 231 with Zak Crawley in 41.3 overs.

Crawley, who has been short of test runs in recent times, will resume after tea on 93 from 139 balls, along with Ollie Pope, who has 49 from 46 deliveries.

Zimbabwe's military medium pace, coupled with an inability to create pressure through a consistent line and length, allowed England's batters to make hay as the sun peaked out from behind overcast clouds in the afternoon.

Left-hander Duckett reached his century from exactly 100 balls with 15 fours as he drove and cut the wayward visiting attack.

He added two sixes before he was out to another innocuous delivery, rocking onto the back foot and slapping the short ball to a grateful Curran.

There would be no let-up for the visitors when Pope came to the crease as he raced along at more than a run a ball.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and put England into bat, hoping the cloudy and cold morning conditions would force an early breakthrough.

Zimbabwe’s first test in England in more than 20 years represents a rare opportunity for the southern Africans to gauge themselves as the hosts prepare for the series against India before the Ashes in Australia.

England handed a debut to seamer Sam Cook as well as a return to the test arena, after a two-year injury-enforced absence, for fellow fast bowler Josh Tongue.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson and Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)