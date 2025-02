Sweden's Armand Duplantis soared 6.27 metres to shatter the world pole vault record for a staggering 11th time at the All Star Perche meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France on Friday.

The Olympic and world champion cleared 6.27 on his first attempt to break his previous global mark of 6.26 set in Silesia in August.

Emmanouil Karalis was second with a Greek record clearance of 6.02m as six men cleared 5.91m or higher for the first time in a single competition.