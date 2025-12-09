Dutch arrange World Cup warm-up games with Norway, Ecuador in March

Dec 8 : The Netherlands will play World Cup warm-up friendlies against Norway and Ecuador in March, the Dutch FA said on Monday.

The fixtures have been swiftly arranged after the weekend World Cup draw, where Netherlands were placed in Group F along with Japan, Tunisia, and the winner of the European playoff in March that involves Albania, Poland, Sweden and Ukraine.

The Dutch will take on fellow World Cup qualifiers Norway on March 27 and Ecuador four days later. The venues will be in the Netherlands but are yet to be confirmed.

“It was our wish to have a European and South American opponent in the lead-up to the World Cup,” said coach Ronald Koeman in a statement.

“In March we get to play competitive and quality opponents with differing playing styles and it helps us in the steps we want to take in the direction of the World Cup,” he added.

The World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the U.S kicks off in June.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)