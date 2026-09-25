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Dutch call up Zirkzee after Brobbey suffers injury
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Dutch call up Zirkzee after Brobbey suffers injury

Dutch call up Zirkzee after Brobbey suffers injury
Soccer Football - Premier League - Hull City v Manchester United - MKM Stadium, Hull, Britain - August 22, 2026 Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Dutch call up Zirkzee after Brobbey suffers injury
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Sunderland - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 20, 2026 Sunderland's Brian Brobbey carries the match ball at the end of the match after completing a hat-trick Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
25 Sep 2026 06:54PM
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AMSTERDAM, Sept 25 : Striker Joshua Zirkzee has been added to the Netherlands squad for their three remaining Nations League matches in the expanded international window, the Dutch football association said on Friday.

• The Manchester United forward, 25, takes the place of Brian Brobbey, who was injured in Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Germany in Amsterdam, and is returning to his club Sunderland.

• Brobbey went off in the first half but a statement from the Dutch FA did not give any details of his injury. He was clutching his hamstring when he went down in the 35th minute of the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

• Zirkzee won the last of his six caps almost two years ago against Bosnia in November 2024.

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• He will travel with the squad on Saturday to Belgrade where they meet Serbia on Sunday.

• The Dutch also take on Greece in Thessaloniki next Thursday and then Serbia again in Eindhoven on Sunday, October 4.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
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