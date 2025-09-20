Logo
Dutchwoman Schilder takes world shot gold with final throw
Sport

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's Shot Put Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 20, 2025 Netherlands' Jessica Schilder celebrates winning the final
20 Sep 2025 08:25PM
TOKYO :Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands produced a last-throw stunner to win the women’s world shot put gold on Saturday, denying American Chase Jackson a third successive title at the death.

Schilder, the 2022 bronze medallist, was down in fifth with a best of 19.51 metres but found 20.29 with her final attempt.

Jackson was also below her best but responded with her own big last effort, falling just short with 20.21 but enough for second.

Maddison-Lee Wesche of New Zealand took bronze with her personal best first-round throw of 20.06, which for most of the night looked to be enough to earn gold.

Source: Reuters
