Dynamo acquire GK Jonathan Bond from Watford FC

The Houston Dynamo acquired former LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond from England's Watford FC.

Bond, 31, is signed through 2026 with a club option for 2027, the team said Friday.

The Englishman will occupy a domestic roster slot as a season-ending injury replacement for goalie Andrew Tarbell (knee).

Bond started 89 MLS matches for the Galaxy from 2021-23 before joining Watford in England's second tier.

"Jonathan is an experienced goalkeeper who is comfortable playing out of the back, commands his penalty area and wins games with his shot stopping ability," Dynamo president of Soccer Pat Onstad said. "With over 200 games in his career, including three seasons in Major League Soccer, he gives us another valuable option at the goalkeeper position. We look forward to welcoming Jonathan and his family to Houston."

Bond previously played for Watford from 2010-15 and has also spent time with England's Reading FC (2015-18) and West Bromwich Albion (2018-21), making 214 appearances across all competitions in his career.

-Field Level Media