Brazil goalkeeper Ederson said he had already attempted to leave Manchester City the season before last, with unhappiness at the Premier League club weighing on him after struggling with injuries.

At a press conference ahead of Saturday's international friendly against Senegal, the 32-year-old spoke about his close-season transfer to Fenerbahce, having joined the Turkish club in a deal worth around 12 million pounds ($16.11 million) after eight trophy-laden years in Manchester.

Ederson lifted 18 trophies at City following his 2017 move from Portuguese side Benfica — a haul that included six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown. He has also won the Premier League Golden Glove award three times.

"In the season before that, I had already tried to leave, but it didn't work out. I think that influenced my performance during the season a little. I had five injuries and wasn't at my best," Ederson told reporters on Wednesday.

"That affected me a little. It was a decision I had already made with my family to talk to the club about leaving if they agreed. I needed this change. There's no point in being at a giant, successful club if you're not happy.

"It would have continued to affect me in the same way. It's good to have new challenges in your life, in your career... With this change, I'm breathing football again, feeling the atmosphere at the games in Turkey, which is crazy. I'm very happy with this new challenge, eager to win."

Brazil will maintain their remarkable record of appearing at every edition of the World Cup, having secured qualification for the 2026 tournament in June with a 1-0 win over Paraguay.

