Edwards to coach England women's team

Charlotte Edwards has been named head coach of the England women’s cricket team, the England & Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

The former captain and batter, who made over 300 appearances for her country, will coach her first game against the West Indies on May 21 in Canterbury.

Since her retirement in 2017, Edwards has established herself as a successful coach in domestic cricket and international T20 leagues with teams including Southern Vipers, Southern Brave, Sydney Sixers and Mumbai Indians.

"It means the world to me to have the three lions on my chest once again. Leading England as captain was my life for 10 years and I will forever be passionate about this team and our legacy," Edwards said.

The new England women's captain will be announced at a later date ahead of next year's Women’s T20 World Cup and the inaugural women’s cricket tournament at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.