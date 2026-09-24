Eel-powered Japan whizz-kid, 11, dominates in historic Asian Games debut

NAGOYA: Japan's 11-year-old eSports whizz-kid Yuki Kurihara crushed the competition on his Asian Games debut on Thursday (Sep 24), beating opponents almost three times his age.

The bespectacled primary school student, who says he eats eel to prepare for contests, is the youngest athlete at the Games.

He is also host country Japan's youngest athlete in Asian Games history.

He competes in Puyo Puyo Champions, a puzzle game where players try to clear their screen of coloured blobs by lining them up and popping them.

Kurihara beat all four opponents he faced to top Group A in Nagoya, rounding off his morning's work with a 3-0 win over 28-year-old Yu Wing Lim of Hong Kong.

Kurihara's performances thrilled Japanese fans following his progress online.

"He's too cute," one wrote on social media.

"He's unstoppable," wrote another.

Kurihara will attempt to win gold on Saturday to make more history.