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EFL seeks £1 billion from Premier League over five years, Sky reports
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EFL seeks £1 billion from Premier League over five years, Sky reports

EFL seeks £1 billion from Premier League over five years, Sky reports

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton fans protest against Premier League points deduction - London, Britain - November 24, 2023 General view as Everton fans protest outside the Premier League's headquarters in London Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

26 Sep 2026 12:02AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2026 12:10AM)
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Sept 25 : The English Football League has asked for payment of £1 billion ($1.3 billion) over five years from the Premier League amid ongoing negotiations for a new revenue-sharing deal in English football, Sky News reported on Friday.

Premier League clubs were told at a meeting on Thursday that the EFL was seeking annual payments of £207 million over five years, the report added.

Media reports said earlier this year that the Premier League had proposed paying £1.5 billion over 10 years, in addition to existing funding provided by the top flight.

An EFL spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, citing ongoing discussions. Reuters has contacted the Premier League for comment.

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Media reports said that the Premier League paid around £137 million to the three lower leagues under the EFL umbrella last season, including the second-tier Championship, League One and League Two.

($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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