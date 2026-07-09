Egypt FA extends contract of national team coach Hassan

July 8 : The Egyptian Football Association said on Wednesday it had approved a contract extension for national team coach Hossam Hassan after Egypt's successful campaign at the World Cup.

"EFA President Hany Abo Rida announced that the association's board had approved the renewal of contracts for Egypt national team head coach Hossam Hassan and team director Ibrahim Hassan," the EFA said in a statement.

• The 59-year-old was appointed in February 2024 and led Egypt to the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

• He said earlier that he had been working with the national team without a contract since February 2026.

• Egypt claimed their first World Cup victory under Hassan with a 3-1 win over New Zealand in Group G.

• They beat Australia on penalties in the round of 32, in their first knockout match of the tournament, before losing 3-2 to defending champions Argentina in their bid for a place in the quarter-finals.

• Local media reported that the new contract will run until 2030.