AGADIR, Morocco, Jan 5 : ‌Yasser Ibrahim’s superb header and Mohamed Salah's breakaway strike earned record seven-time champions Egypt a hard-fought 3-1 extra-time victory over Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 on Monday.

Egypt led after 69 minutes through a brilliant 25-metre strike from Marwan Attia, but Benin forced the game into an additional 30 minutes when they equalised late on through Jodel Dossou.

Defender Ibrahim scored his first international goal on 97 minutes when he met Attia's cross with a ‌header from 15 yards that looped into the top corner of the ‌net, and Salah raced clear to add the third with the last kick of the game.

"It was a very difficult match, Benin are a tough opponent," Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said. "We are mentally prepared to play for 90 minutes or extra time. I have confidence in my team and my staff, especially the medical team, for a proper recovery of the players before the next match."

Benin’s energy and never-say-die spirit stood up ‍well to Egypt’s more composed artistry.

Omar Marmoush was put through one-on-one with Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou but delayed his shot too long and the gloveman was able to make the save at his feet.

Egypt went closer when Marmoush poked the loose ball goalwards but defender Yohan Roche cleared the ball off the line.

ATTIA ON TARGET

Egypt finally ​broke the deadlock when the ball came ‌to Attia outside the box and he curled his shot into the top corner.

Benin equalised with eight minutes remaining in normal time though and there was a touch of good fortune ​about it.

Junior Olaitan’s cross from the right took a wicked deflection off Ahmed Fatouh and although Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed ⁠El Shenawy made a superb save, Dossou bundled ‌the ball over the line from close range.

After Ibrahim had restored Egypt’s advantage, Salah raced clear in ​the 124th minute and produced a typically composed finish as he beat the back-pedalling keeper from 25 metres.

"When you take the individual talents of the Egyptians, it's not the same (as ‍Benin)," Benin coach Gernot Rohr said. "Especially since our best striker (Steve Mounie) was missing. In a match like this, he would ⁠have helped us a lot."

Egypt left back Mohamed Hamdi was substituted at halftime, and his coach Hassan said he may ​have suffered a serious knee injury.

Egypt ‌will face defending champions Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals in Agadir ‍on ​Saturday.