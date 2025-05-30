Egypt’s Al-Ahly appoint Riveiro as manager ahead of Club World Cup

CAIRO : Al-Ahly have announced Jose Riveiro as their new manager, the Egyptian Premier League champions said on Thursday, ahead of the Club World Cup in the United States.
Spanish coach Riveiro will begin his stint with Al-Ahly by facing Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the revamped Club World Cup opener on June 14.
"Al-Ahly has appointed Jose Riveiro as a coach on a two-year deal," the club posted on X, a day after clinching the Egyptian league title.
The 49-year-old Riveiro, who coached Orlando Pirates of South Africa last season, will replace Marcel Koller who left Al-Ahly after their loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League semi-finals last month.
Emad El-Nahhas, who led the team to a record-extending 45th league title as caretaker manager, will continue as an assistant.
Al-Ahly will also face Brazil's Palmeiras and Porto of Portugal in Group A of the Club World Cup.