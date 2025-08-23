Eleven-try England start Women's Rugby World Cup with dominant showing

SUNDERLAND, England :Hosts England ran in 11 tries as they brushed aside the United States 69-7 on Friday to win the opening game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup and emphasise their status as pre-tournament favourites.

Ellie Kildunne, Jess Breach and Lark Atkin-Davies each scored two tries and there was one apiece for Sadia Kabeya, Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir, Abby Dow and Amy Cokayne in front of 42,723 at the Stadium of Light in an exciting opener for the six-week, 16-team tournament that has already set records for ticket sales.

Zoe Harrison kicked six conversions and replacement Emma Sing contributed another in the Pool A encounter, which marked the biggest attendance for a game at a Women’s World Cup.

Erica Jarrell-Searcy dotted down the only try for the Americans with McKenzie Hawkins converting.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

England's dominance was never in any doubt, even after a bright start by the U.S., and they had their first try through Kabeya after nine minutes, having turned down two easy penalty kicking opportunities before that.

Powerful prop Botterman crashed over for England's second 10 minutes after, but in the 25th minute the Americans were back in the contest when lock Jarrell-Searcy showed a clean set of heels to score after a break through the middle.

England, with one defeat in their past 58 internationals, quickly restored their superiority with a 34th minute try as Muir's power saw her shove her way over despite some tenacious defence from the Americans on their try line.

Straight from the kick off England went down the right wing with Dow breaking through the American ranks and then feeding Kildunne for her first try.

EVEN STRONGER

England, who were 28-7 ahead at the break, came out even stronger at the start of the second half with centre Megan Jones setting up two quick scores, first for Dow and then crowd favourite Kildunne.

Cokayne dotted down in the corner in the 52nd minute before wing Breach was set up by Kildunne to take England past 50 points with 23 minutes still left in the contest.

It was relentless thereafter from England with Atkin-Davies finishing off another lengthy phase of dominance for the home side's ninth try on the hour mark before the best of the scores as Kildunne ran from inside her own half, stepping through the defenders to feed Breach as England showed their silky prowess.

There was still time near the end for Atkin-Davies to power over from close range to round off a perfect start as England won for the 28th time in a row.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)