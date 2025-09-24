Emery hoping magic of Europe can kickstart Villa's season

BIRMINGHAM :Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will hope another big European night can ignite his team after a poor start to the season in which they are yet to win a Premier League game.

Spaniard Emery returns to the Europa League on Thursday - a competition he has won four times - when his team host Bologna under the Villa Park lights in their opening group match.

Villa also hosted the Italian team in last season's Champions League, winning 2-0, but now find themselves in Europe's secondary club tournament.

The excitement may not quite be the same as last season when Villa played in the top level of European club competition for the first time since 1982-83, but for Emery it remains special.

"It is fantastic to play in Europe. I really love playing in Europe and I am so grateful that Aston Villa is giving me the project to play in Europe," said Emery, who won the Europa League three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal.

"I told the players, for me, Europe is always a dream. To share it with the supporters - two years ago in the Conference League, Villa Park was always amazing. Last year in the Champions League, the same," he added in his pre-match press conference.

"I think the supporters will be excited about this competition as well, like I am."

Despite their poor start to the season in which they have scored once in five Premier League games, Villa will be regarded as one of the favourites for the Europa League, the winners of which earn a place in next season's Champions League.

"Our aim is to get in the top eight positions and we're starting tomorrow," Emery said.

Defender Ezri Konsa said Villa's start has not been good enough but denied there had been crisis meetings and hopes they can turn the page on Thursday.

"Things haven't been good so far for us this season, but there are blips in a season and we're going through that now," the England international said.

"Hopefully we can move on from that. We've been in these positions before. Last season we went eight games without a win, so we know what it takes to get that win."