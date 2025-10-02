Emphatic four-goal win as Newcastle collect first Champions League points

BRUSSELS :A pair of penalties from Anthony Gordon and strikes from Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes spurred Newcastle United to collect their first points of the Champions League campaign with an emphatic 4-0 away win over Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday.

It was a rare away success in Europe for Newcastle and a positive response after defeat in their opening group phase fixture at home to Barcelona last month.

Woltemade’s goal was a flick that deflected a shot from Sandro Tonali in the 17th minute while Gordon put away penalties on either side of the break.

Substitute Barnes added gloss to the scoreline by finishing off a swift counter-attack 10 minutes from the end to net their fourth at the Anderlecht Stadium, where Union have had to move their Champions League ties.

