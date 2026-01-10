Endrick aims to reboot career with Lyon ahead of World Cup

Jan 9 : Brazilian ‌teenager Endrick aims to reboot his club career and stake a claim for Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad as he prepares for his competitive debut with Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday against Lille in the French Cup.

The 19-year-old forward, on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season, is eager to showcase his potential after struggling for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu under coach Xabi Alonso.

"Leaving the biggest club in the world, where everyone dreams of playing, would be difficult for anyone, but I'm not leaving. It's just a break," Endrick told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"(At Lyon) I'll finally be able to ‌play a series of matches and that will also benefit Real Madrid. Lyon's interest helped a ‌lot - they have everything I was looking for: the squad, the fans, the coaching staff and the opportunity to grow."

Real paid more than 60 million euros to sign a striker who was widely regarded as a generational talent at 16 from Sao Paulo-based Palmeiras in 2022, but he had to wait until he turned 18 to join the Spanish side due to FIFA regulations on underage players.

From the impoverished slums of the capital Brasilia, Endrick helped Palmeiras to a record-extending 12th Brazilian league title and became Brazil's youngest international since Pele in 1957.

Endrick also became the youngest ‍player to score in an international game at Wembley in March 2024, with his goal giving Brazil a 1-0 victory over England that ended the home side's 21-game unbeaten streak at the national stadium.

He joined Real on a six-year deal in July 2024 and in his first season under then-coach Carlo Ancelotti, Endrick netted seven goals in 37 appearances, largely as a substitute.

However, a muscle injury at the start of the 2025-26 campaign and limited opportunities ​curtailed his momentum under new manager Alonso, with just ‌two substitute appearances and one start in the Copa del Rey. The loan move to Lyon was designed to provide Endrick with regular minutes and a fresh platform.

"I arrived when I was just 18, and I scored on my debut in every ​tournament. A lot happened faster than many expected. I understand that people want me to play more, but I realise it's not always going to ⁠happen that quickly - especially coming back from an injury," Endrick said.

With ‌the World Cup just a few months away, Endrick said Brazil coach Ancelotti gave him instructions on what he could and needed to ​do to improve and that his advice was to leave Real and earn more playing time in a place he "could be happy".

He said that Alonso told him something similar and that he took both coaches' advice on board.

"Ancelotti and Xabi (Alonso) ‍advised me to seek playing time after I recovered from injury. They are two champions with winning careers. They've been through it all. Victories, defeats, ⁠injuries, titles... You have to listen to advice from people like that," Endrick said.

Lyon are fifth in the Ligue 1 standings on 30 points, 10 behind leaders RC Lens ​and nine from second-placed Paris St Germain. ‌They are top in the Europa League standings and will play at Lens in the French Cup on Sunday ‍for ​a spot in the quarter-finals.