England 114-3 at lunch on opening day of final Ashes test

SYDNEY, ‌Jan 4 : England were 114 for three at lunch after winning the toss and choosing to bat on the opening day of the fifth Ashes test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

* Joe Root was unbeaten on 31 and Harry Brook 23 not out in a fourth-wicket stand of ‌57 at the break.

* Ben Duckett made a ‌quickfire 27 off 24 balls before prodding at a Mitchell Starc outswinger and being caught behind. It was left-arm quick Starc's 27th wicket of the series.

* England's other opener, Zak Crawley, survived an early scare with an edge through the slips but was trapped in front for ‍16 by Michael Neser. The decision was confirmed by DRS.

* Jacob Bethell followed for 10 shortly afterwards, edging a Scott Boland delivery behind to leave England on 57-3.

* Neither team selected a specialist spinner with England bringing ​seamer Matthew Potts into the ‌side in place of the injured Gus Atkinson and Shoaib Bashir missing out again.

* Australia all-rounder Beau Webster is playing ​his first match of the series after replacing quick Jhye Richardson in the ⁠team. Off-spinner Todd Murphy was ‌named 12th man.

* Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ​ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.

* The action started under sunny skies but some stormy weather is forecast for ‍the afternoon.

* The first delivery was preceded by a ceremony honouring first ⁠responders and "community members who acted bravely" during the attack by gunmen which killed 15 ​people at a Jewish ‌event at nearby Bondi beach on December 14.

(Reporting ‍by ​Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)