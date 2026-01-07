England 174-3 at tea, still trailing Australia's first-innings tally

SYDNEY, ‌Jan 7 : England were 174 for three in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, still nine runs behind Australia's first-innings tally of 567.

* Jacob Bethell was 79 not out at the second break alongside Harry Brook, who was unbeaten ‌on 24.

* Scott Boland took the key wicket of ‌Joe Root, trapping the first-innings centurion in front for six in a decision confirmed by DRS.

* To add to England's woes, skipper Ben Stokes was being assessed for a right adductor injury.

* Ben Duckett was bowled by Michael Neser soon after lunch for 42 to end his 81-run partnership ‍with Bethell.

* Duckett had been dropped in the slips on 38 when Cameron Green dived in front of his captain Steve Smith but failed to hold onto the catch.

* Zak Crawley was dismissed lbw not offering a shot ​for one by Mitchell Starc ‌from the fifth ball of the innings, the fourth time in the series that England's opening partnership has failed to survive ​the first over.

* It was left-arm quick Starc's 29th wicket of the series.

* ⁠Australia were earlier dismissed for 567 ‌with a first-innings lead of 183 over England's 384.

* The home ​side resumed on 518 for seven but England seamer Josh Tongue (3-97) quickly removed Smith for 138 and Starc for five.

* The ‍last batsman, Boland, edged the ball to the slips off the first delivery ⁠he faced from Will Jacks, leaving all-rounder Beau Webster 71 not out.

* Australia lead ​the series 3-1 and ‌have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.

(Reporting ‍by ​Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)