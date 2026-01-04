England 211-3 at tea on opening day of final Ashes test

SYDNEY, ‌Jan 4 : A 154-run partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook took England to 211 for three when bad light brought up an early tea on the opening day of the fifth Ashes test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

* Joe Root was unbeaten on 72 and Harry Brook ‌78 not out after the pair batted through ‌the second session for the addition of 97 runs.

* The day's action started under sunny skies but dark clouds slowly gathered over the ground ahead of a forecast storm.

* England skipper Ben Stokes earlier won the toss and chose to bat first.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

* Ben Duckett made ‍a quickfire 27 off 24 balls before prodding at a Mitchell Starc outswinger and being caught behind. It was Starc's 27th wicket of the series.

* England's other opener, Zak Crawley, survived an early scare with an ​edge through the slips ‌but was trapped in front for 16 by Michael Neser. The decision was confirmed by DRS.

* Jacob Bethell followed for ​10 shortly afterwards, edging a Scott Boland delivery behind to leave England ⁠on 57-3.

* Neither team selected a ‌specialist spinner with England bringing seamer Matthew Potts into the ​side in place of the injured Gus Atkinson and Shoaib Bashir missing out again.

* Australia all-rounder Beau Webster is playing ‍his first match of the series after replacing quick Jhye Richardson ⁠in the team. Off-spinner Todd Murphy was named 12th man.

* Australia lead the ​series 3-1 and have ‌already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.