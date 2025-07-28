England beat Spain in penalty shootout to win Euro 2025

BASEL, Switzerland :England beat Spain 3-1 in a penlty shootout to win Euro 2025 on Sunday, successfully defending the title they won in 2022 after an enthralling encounter.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time.

Spain dominated possession and made the breakthrough in the 25th minute as Ona Batlle crossed and the England defence was caught flat-footed, allowing Mariona Caldentey to head the ball past Hannah Hampton.

England levelled in the 57th minute, Alessia Russo heading home from a Chloe Kelly cross.

With the game deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time, England's Chloe Kelly netted the winner in the penalty shootout.