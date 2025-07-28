Logo
England beat Spain in penalty shootout to win Euro 2025
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Final - England v Spain - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - July 27, 2025 England's Keira Walsh reacts during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Final - England v Spain - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - July 27, 2025 Spain players react during the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Final - England v Spain - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - July 27, 2025 England's Beth Mead has her shot saved by Spain's Catalina Coll during the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Final - England v Spain - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - July 27, 2025 England's Alessia Russo celebrates scoring their first goal with Ella Toone and Lauren Hemp REUTERS/Matthew Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Final - England v Spain - Fans gather in London - BOXPARK Wembley, London, Britain - July 27, 2025 England fan reacts as she watches the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
28 Jul 2025 02:49AM (Updated: 28 Jul 2025 02:54AM)
BASEL, Switzerland :England beat Spain 3-1 in a penlty shootout to win Euro 2025 on Sunday, successfully defending the title they won in 2022 after an enthralling encounter.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time.

Spain dominated possession and made the breakthrough in the 25th minute as Ona Batlle crossed and the England defence was caught flat-footed, allowing Mariona Caldentey to head the ball past Hannah Hampton. 

England levelled in the 57th minute, Alessia Russo heading home from a Chloe Kelly cross.   

With the game deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time, England's Chloe Kelly netted the winner in the penalty shootout. 

Source: Reuters
