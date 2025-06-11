England boss Tuchel interested in contract extension after 2026 World Cup

NOTTINGHAM, England :Thomas Tuchel suggested he is tempted to seek a contract extension as England manager beyond the 2026 World Cup up to the 2028 European Championship, despite his team drawing criticism for recent poor performances.

Tuchel, whose contract runs through the end of the World Cup, suffered his first defeat in four games as manager in a 3-1 loss to Senegal in a friendly on Tuesday, in which the Senegalese became the first African nation to beat England.

"I will always be tempted to stay because I love the group and the opportunity, it's an honour to be England coach," Tuchel said in an interview with radio station Talksport on Wednesday. "I can tell you that even after the disappointment yesterday.

"If you ask me today, yes. I am enjoying it, I feel the support, trust and respect of people in the FA. I wanted a new challenge and environment."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The 51-year-old conceded to little enjoyment, however, in the hours after Tuesday's game at the City Ground where Senegal repeatedly punished England's lacklustre defence.

"I'm not very good, I didn't sleep well after last night. I'm disappointed, it was a short night, we hate to lose," Tuchel said. "The way we lost, losing at home, didn't make me sleep well."

The German said England lacked joy and energy, which was also evident in their 1-0 win over Andorra in World Cup qualifying on Saturday.

"I am trying now and still we feel we are lacking the enthusiasm and joy consistently at international level," he said. "I think it's massively about connections that the team generates, that we have joy in playing together.

"Senegal arrived with the objective to win and to make history. Would we have had the same joy as them if we won? I don't think so.

"Celebrate the goals more, be more happy, create an environment where the players feel they can express their joy more lively. Or is it just not in us? Is it a way of lifestyle connected to different cultures?"

Tuchel will travel to the United States next week to begin preparations for next summer's World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, looking at factors such as heat adaptation.