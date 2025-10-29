Logo
England bounce back from Brazil defeat with 3-0 win over Australia
Soccer - Women's International Friendly - England v Australia - Pride Park, Deby, Britain - October 28, 2025 England's Georgia Stanway scores their third goal from the penalty spot
Soccer - Women's International Friendly - England v Australia - Pride Park, Deby, Britain - October 28, 2025 Australia's Alanna Kennedy is shown a red card by referee
Soccer - Women's International Friendly - England v Australia - Pride Park, Deby, Britain - October 28, 2025 England's Ella Toone in action with Australia's Steph Catley
Soccer - Women's International Friendly - England v Australia - Pride Park, Deby, Britain - October 28, 2025 England's Lucy Bronze celebrates scoring their second goal with Ella Toone
Soccer - Women's International Friendly - England v Australia - Pride Park, Deby, Britain - October 28, 2025 England's Aggie Beever-Jones celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
29 Oct 2025 05:13AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2025 05:21AM)
England's Aggie Beever-Jones, Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway scored in a 3-0 victory over 10-player Australia in a friendly on Tuesday at Derby's Pride Park, as the European champions bounced back from their 2-1 loss to Brazil on Saturday.

In the first meeting between the two teams since England dispatched Australia in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup, Beever-Jones struck in the 20th minute when her free kick hit the wall and Bronze passed the ball back out to her for a powerful shot into the top corner.

Bronze doubled their lead in the 40th minute when she latched onto a pass from Ella Toone and struck from near the penalty spot. The fans serenaded Bronze, who turned 34 on Tuesday, with "Happy Birthday to You!" 

England were awarded a penalty at the death after Katrina Gorry's sliding challenge on Missy Bo Kearns. Stanway coolly fired home from the spot for a decisive England victory.

Australia were reduced to 10 players in the 19th minute when Alanna Kennedy was shown a red card for tugging down Alessia Russo. 

Source: Reuters
