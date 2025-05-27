England bowler Atkinson ruled out of West Indies ODIs

England seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies after suffering a hamstring strain in their test win over Zimbabwe last week, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

"Atkinson sustained the injury during England's test victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last week... No replacement will be added to the ODI squad," the ECB said in a statement.

England will play three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches against the West Indies between May 29 and June 10.