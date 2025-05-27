Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England bowler Atkinson ruled out of West Indies ODIs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

England bowler Atkinson ruled out of West Indies ODIs

England bowler Atkinson ruled out of West Indies ODIs

Cricket - International Test Match Series - England v Zimbabwe - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - May 24, 2025 England's Gus Atkinson reacts Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

27 May 2025 10:21PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies after suffering a hamstring strain in their test win over Zimbabwe last week, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

"Atkinson sustained the injury during England's test victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last week... No replacement will be added to the ODI squad," the ECB said in a statement.

England will play three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches against the West Indies between May 29 and June 10.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement