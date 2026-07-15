England fans allege bias after referee with 5-0 Messi record gets semifinal

Major League Soccer referee Ismail Elfath has never overseen a Lionel Messi loss or draw - only wins.

That's why his appointment to Argentina's World Cup semifinal against England on Wednesday (Jul 15) angered English fans and led to accusations of fixing the tournament for another Messi title.

Elfath, an American citizen born in Morocco, was tapped for the England- Argentina showdown with fellow Americans Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins as his two assistants.

Several online outlets noted that Messi's teams are 5-0 in matches that Elfath has worked in some capacity.

He served as the fourth official for the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, where Messi and Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout after an instant classic 3-3 draw.

Then Messi joined Inter Miami the following summer.

Elfath, a two-time MLS Referee of the Year honoree, worked the final of the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023, in which Miami defeated Nashville SC - also on penalties - landing a quick first trophy for Messi in his new home.

During this World Cup, Elfath has worked two group-stage matches - Japan-Netherlands and Spain-Uruguay - as well as Norway's upset of Brazil in the round of 16.

The winner between Argentina and England will move on to face Spain in the final on Sunday in East Rutherford.