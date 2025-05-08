England flanker Pollock named in British and Irish Lions squad

LONDON :England rookie Henry Pollock's selection was the highlight of the British & Irish Lions squad announcement on Thursday as the 20-year-old flanker, with just 32 minutes of international rugby under his belt, earned a slot in Andy Farrell's squad.

Pollock, who was playing for England under-20s earlier this year, has made an irresistible case since then, capping it off with a superb display for Northampton against Leinster in the Champions Cup in front of Farrell last week and will now be on the plane as part of the 38-man squad heading to Australia.

After confirming the widely-expected appointment of Maro Itoje as captain, the rest of the tourists were revealed in alphabetical order as forwards, then backs.

Pollock's name got the loudest cheer from the near-2,000 fans who paid 65 pounds ($86.68) to watch the event at London's O2 Arena.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

There was no place for head coach Andy Farrell's son Owen or Ireland's Sam Prendergast as the three flyhalf berths went to Marcus Smith, Fin Smith and Finn Russell.

The last name to be read out was Tomos Williams, who joins flanker Jac Morgan as the only Welshmen in the squad.

Williams will battle with England’s Alex Mitchell and Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park - one of an incredible 12 Leinster players in the squad - for the number nine jersey.

It must have been hard listening for Ben Curry, who missed out as his brother Tom made the list in the hyper-competitive back row area.

Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu was also in, despite missing the Six Nations with a chest injury. Fellow Scots Duhan Van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn, also currently injured, made the cut.

Toulouse-based Kinghorn is likely to miss up to the first three games of the tour as his team compete in the French Top-14.

"First and foremost can I just say congratulations to everyone who has been selected, it's a special day. It's something they'll remember forever," Farrell said.

"Commiserations to those who thought they would be selected today. But things happen on tour or before you get on the plane as well. So everyone who has ambition, keep fighting, stay fit and we will be watching."

The Lions kick off with a game against Argentina in Dublin on June 20. They will have five tour games before the first test in Brisbane on July 19. The second and third tests are on July 26 and August 2.

Lions squad to tour Australia

Forwards:

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)

Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

Ben Earl (Saracens/England)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #848

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England)

Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) #825 (C)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)

Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Backs:

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland)

James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales)

($1 = 0.7499 pounds)