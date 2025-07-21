England get boost ahead of Euro semi as captain Williamson trains

ZURICH :England captain Leah Williamson trained with the team on Monday in a big boost to the squad ahead of their Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy on Tuesday.

Williamson limped off with an ankle injury late in Thursday's dramatic quarter-final victory over Sweden which was decided by a penalty shootout.

Although there had been questions around Williamson's fitness, England defender Esme Morgan had said the team were "very optimistic Leah will be fine."

Jess Carter, who on Sunday announced she would be stepping back from social media after she was the target of racist abuse, also trained.

Defending champions England are appearing in their sixth consecutive European Championship semi-final.