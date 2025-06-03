England get on their bikes as Windies sit in traffic jam

LONDON :England's players rode hire bikes to get to the ground for the third one-day international against West Indies as their opponents got snarled up in London traffic to force a 30-minute delay to the start at The Oval on Tuesday.

With the West Indies team stuck on their bus, England's players were seen riding electrically-assisted Lime Bikes well ahead of the scheduled 1300 start time to the amusement of fans waiting to get in.

They were warming up on the outfield when the delay was announced to the crowd on a murky day in the capital.

"Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed," an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement said.

"Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play."

Play eventually began at 1330 with England looking to wrap up a 3-0 series win after victories at Edgbaston and Cardiff.

Traffic light failures and road closures near Vauxhall Bridge had caused the chaos, with England captain Harry Brook saying they had decided to take matters into their own hands.

"We were on the bus for a while, then we all decided to get off and get some Lime bikes in," captain Harry Brook said after winning the toss and opting to bowl.

"We were in a little bit earlier than the West Indies boys, but we're here now and ready to go."

The West Indies team were staying at nearby Chelsea Harbour, around three miles away.

"We probably should have walked," captain Shai Hope said.