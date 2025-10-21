England great Scarratt retires following second World Cup win

England great Emily Scarratt, who holds the record for scoring the most points for the national team and helped them win two Rugby World Cups, has retired at the age of 35, the Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

Centre Scarratt, who made her England debut in 2008, has earned 119 caps and scored 754 points through 54 tries, 158 conversions and 56 penalties.

She became the first English player, male or female, to appear in five World Cup campaigns this year as England won the trophy on home soil.

"It's been the greatest privilege to wear the England shirt and to represent my country for so many years. Rugby has given me everything, incredible teammates, memories, and experiences I'll carry with me forever," Scarratt said in a statement.

"I still love the game, but the time feels right to step away. You don't always get the chance in sport to make that decision for yourself, and I feel so lucky to do so on my own terms, proud of everything I've been part of."

Scarratt, who has already started a coaching role at Loughborough Lightning, will take on a specialist coaching and mentorship role with the RFU, the governing body added.

England head coach John Mitchell called Scarratt a "once-in-a-generation" player who led by example.

"She's had a huge impact on the Red Roses and on women's rugby globally, and we're thrilled she'll continue to share that experience through a different role," Mitchell said.

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney praised Scarratt's contribution to the sport.

"On and off the field she has been a model professional, a leader, and a role model for thousands of girls who have picked up the ball because of her," he said.