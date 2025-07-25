England manager Wiegman not for sale, says FA's Bullingham

ZURICH :England plan to hang on tightly to coach Sarina Wiegman, with Football Association executive Mark Bullingham saying she is not for sale at any price.

Wiegman, who is under contract with England until 2027, will coach the Lionesses at a third consecutive major tournament final on Sunday, at Euro 2025.

Asked if it would be difficult to retain the 55-year-old after another successful tournament, and if there was any price that would sway the FA to let her leave, Bullingham said: "No price at all.

"We are committed to her until 2027, she's committed to us, and I know that her focus, hopefully after a success on Sunday, will shift quite quickly to '27," he said in a media briefing on Thursday at England's base camp.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Wiegman is the first manager in either the men's or women's game to feature in five successive major finals, including two with the Netherlands, and Bullingham sang her praises on Thursday.

"Her record of ... reaching five finals is phenomenal, I don't believe anyone's been anywhere near that in the past," he added. "I think this could be really hard for anyone to do in the future."

Bullingham shared a hug with Wiegman after England squeezed through their quarter-final against Sweden, scoring two late goals and then coming out on top in a penalty shootout that featured more misses than goals.

Asked what the two shared in that moment, Bullingham laughed and said that it was not "anything that can be shared here."

While Wiegman has been lauded for her remarkable record, she has also been lambasted for her steadfast selection approach during the tournament, with critics arguing for earlier substitutions.

"We've got a really special coach, and I think we should all recognise that," Bullingham said. "The tournament record is incredible, but I also see the work she does with the players, the relationships she builds, the connection she builds in camps are phenomenal.

"And just a cool head, and the way she transmits that on the pitch, she normally at least looks like the coolest person in the stadium. I feel she's a really special coach and we're lucky to have her."

England, along with Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, is the sole bidder to host the 2035 FIFA Women's World Cup and Bullingham hopes the team's success in Switzerland will create a groundswell of support.

"Our hope is that it will help inspire more positive momentum for that and for support for that, amongst fans throughout the country as well," he said.

"Hopefully a lot more younger girls throughout the country who will be looking at 2035 and thinking, 'what a fantastic opportunity for me'."

England saw a boost in the numbers of girls taking up soccer after the team's Euro 2022 victory, and Bullingham, who also coaches at the grassroots level, hopes to see more girls flocking to the game after watching the Lionesses this past month.

"Our hope is that we use this tournament as another trampoline to push further for women's and girls' football," he said. "I've seen the impact when we do well in these tournaments, and we're definitely looking for that impact again after this one."