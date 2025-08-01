England openers off to a flier after India collapse again

(Refiles amending name of Gus Atkinson in paragraph two)

By Mitch Phillips

England enjoyed a dream morning on day two of the final test at The Oval on Friday as they grabbed the last four Indian wickets for 20 runs then raced to 109-1 in reply at lunch in a match the tourists need to win to square the series.

Resuming at 204-6 with two middle-order batsmen well set, India were skittled for 224 in less than half an hour as pace bowler Gus Atkinson took five wickets on his return to action having not played a test since May.

It was another example of what has undermined India all series, only on this occasion the late collapse came without the cushion of a big total established by their top-line batters and has left their hopes of levelling the series where they trail 2-1 looking extremely slim.

Josh Tongue got things moving in the third over, following a series of wild deliveries by trapping Karun Nair lbw for 57.

Washington Sundar, who showed such patience in his rearguard century to help save the fourth test, eschewed that approach and tamely pulled straight to Jamie Overton at midwicket to depart for 26 as the two remaining recognised batsmen went after adding a total of 11 runs off the bat between them.

Atkinson then bowled Mohammed Siraj and had Prasidh Krishna caught behind, both for ducks, to finish with 5-33 from 21.4 overs in his first appearance of the series.

BBC statistician Andy Zaltzman illustrated the feeble contribution with the bat by India's main seamers by reporting that Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Krishna have yet to make a double-figure score at any point and have totalled 48 runs in nine innings.

England set about their reply in their usual, swashbuckling fashion, exemplified by an extraordinary "reverse hook" for six by Ben Duckett off Deep and another six from a scoop off Siraj.

They reached the 50 partnership in seven overs - the fastest England have ever managed in a test - but fell just short of the 100 as Duckett was caught behind reversing for 43, and was given a farewell "cuddle" by Deep as he walked off.

Crawley went off for his lunch unbeaten on 52, with Ollie Pope not out 12.

Earlier the ECB said that all-rounder Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the match after suffering a shoulder injury while fielding late on Thursday.