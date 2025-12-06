England openers survive to dinner, trim Australia's lead to 132 runs

Dec 6 : Opening batters Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave England cheer after a miserable day in the field as they raced to 45 without loss to trim Australia's lead to 132 runs on day three of the second Ashes test in Brisbane on Saturday.

Crawley was 26 not out from 23 balls, with Duckett on 13, as the pair negotiated a tricky half-hour under the floodlights at the Gabba in the day-night match after Australia were bowled out for 511.

Duckett was dropped on six by pacer Michael Neser, who put down a tough caught-and-bowled chance and then sent the next delivery down the leg-side for four byes.

Australia had forged a 177-run lead in reply to England's first innings 334, crushing the tourists' hopes of starting their innings during the safer daylight hours.

A brilliant 77 by Mitchell Starc soaked up 141 balls and he combined with fellow tailender Scott Boland (21 not out) in a record 75-run partnership for the ninth wicket at the Gabba.

When Starc finally holed out with a miscued slog, Brendan Doggett (13) and Boland soaked up another seven overs before Doggett mercifully nicked the spin of all-rounder Will Jacks to wrap up the innings.

Australia started the day on 378 for six, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who had been dropped twice the previous day, and tailender Neser looking to build a big lead.

England captain Ben Stokes had Neser caught behind for 16, ending a 54-run partnership with Carey in the first session.

Carey added another 33 runs with Starc before becoming Gus Atkinson's first wicket of the series when he was caught behind trying to cut the seamer.

Seamer Brydon Carse finished with 4-132 for England, but conceded more than five runs an over. Stokes was nearly as expensive with 3-113.

Australia lead the five-test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Perth.