England pacer Atkinson ruled out of fifth Ashes test
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Second Test - The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia - December 6, 2025 Australia's Scott Boland in action running between the wickets as England's Gus Atkinson looks on REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
29 Dec 2025 10:22AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2025 10:48AM)
MELBOURNE, ‌Dec 29 : England fast bowler Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the fifth and final Ashes test in Sydney after tearing his left hamstring, ‌the team said on ‌Monday.

Atkinson came off early on day two of the fourth test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after picking up his third wicket ‍during England's four-wicket victory.

He becomes the third England seamer to return home early following Mark Wood and ​Jofra Archer but ‌he will not be replaced in the squad, England ​said in a statement.

Matthew Potts or Matthew ⁠Fisher is likely ‌to replace Atkinson, joining ​Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse in the pace attack at ‍the Sydney Cricket Ground starting on ⁠January 4.

Australia lead the five-test series ​3-1.

Source: Reuters
