England rally to 98-2 after Starc double-strike

Dec 4 : Opening batsman Zak Crawley shrugged off a pair of ducks with a half-century in an unbroken partnership with Joe Root as England pushed to 98 for two at tea on day one of the second Ashes test on Thursday, following two early wickets from Mitchell Starc.

Crawley was 61 not out, with Root on 32, and the pair having steadied the tourists with a 93-run stand at the Gabba, after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first in the day-night match.

Starc had England reeling at five for two in the third over, having dismissed opener Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks in four balls.

With Duckett nicking to Marnus Labuschagne in the slips, Starc continued his trend of taking first-over dismissals, having removed Crawley twice for ducks in the eight-wicket win in the first test in Perth.

Number three Pope was bowled moments later, chopping onto his stumps with a needless stroke played away from the body.

Australia sprung a surprise by dropping veteran spinner Nathan Lyon for the first home test since 2012 and picking Michael Neser in a four-prong seam attack.

With Usman Khawaja out injured, Australia captain Steve Smith confirmed Travis Head will open for the hosts after his match-winning 123 in Perth.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis takes Head's usual middle order spot.

England shelved their four-pronged seam attack, with spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks picked in place of Mark Wood.

Australia lead the five-test series 1-0 and have not lost to England at the Gabba since 1986.