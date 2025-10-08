England striker Kane doubtful for Wales friendly

England captain Harry Kane is questionable for Thursday's friendly against Wales at Wembley due to an ankle injury that kept him out of team training on Wednesday.

The Bayern Munich striker did individual training at St. George's Park along with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah.

Kane has had a sizzling start to the season with 11 goals and three assists for Bayern Munich across all competitions.

The striker is England's all-time record goalscorer with 74 goals in 109 appearances, and has scored 103 goals in 106 appearances in all competitions for his Bundesliga team since leaving boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

He indicated earlier this week that he is open to extending his stay at Bayern beyond 2027 when his current deal ends, saying his desire to return to the Premier League has dimmed.

England have a crucial World Cup qualifying game away against Latvia on October 14. Thomas Tuchel's squad will qualify for next year's World Cup if they win and Serbia drop points against Albania on Saturday.